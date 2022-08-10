Adidas Hosted Events In 4 Cities For Customers To Experience The Latest Ivy Park Collection

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Adidas rolled out the red carpet for their Ivy Park consumers. The iconic brand hosted events across four cities to introduce their latest collaboration with Beyoncé’s clothing brand, Ivy Park.

The new collection, Adidas x Ivy Park: Ivytopia, brought out customers in New York City, Los Angeles, Houston, and Chicago. Guests viewed the latest collection while sipping on themed libations and bobbing their heads to songs and remixes from Beyoncé’s latest album Renaissance.

Professional stylists from each city shelled out styling tips for pieces in the collection. One of Beyonce’s long-time stylists, Ty Hunter, was on hand at the New York City event assisting customers with shopping the swimwear, performance pieces, and footwear. Popular stylist and costume designer Sal Yvat offered her fashionable expertise to customers in Chicago. Beyoncé’s current stylist Kevin “KJ” Moody was on deck in Houston advising customers on which colors and silhouettes best fit their personality and body types.

Ivytopia is right on time for the fall season with laidback, jazzy looks that are versatile. The collection consists of Adidas track jackets, puff jackets, metallic bodysuits, see-through jumpsuits and more. The colors in the collection are vibrant with bright blues and olive greens. Floral prints adorn most of the pieces giving them an edgy vibe which coincides perfectly with Beyoncé’s latest album.

To view the full collection, click here.

