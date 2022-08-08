Win $1,000 with The Dreamers Academy Foundation Inc. Scholarship

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Dreamer Academy Foundation and iPower Richmond presents the Dreamers Scholarship! Win $1,000 scholarship courtesy of the Dreamers Academy Foundation for college!

Write a 250 word essay and tell us about your dreams after college! To qualify you must be an up and coming freshman attending an HBCU. Winner must attend the 7th annual Prep for Success on August 13th to redeem the prize.

CONTEST BEGINS WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3RD

Write your essay in the form below to enter. Hit the next page for official contest rules. Good luck!

