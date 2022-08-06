99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Lala Anthony is still feeling the new Beyoncé album Rennaissance and celebrated with a Rennaissance themed party last night looking as gorgeous as ever!

The beauty was spotted on Instagram showing off her look from last night’s festivities and wore a silver, bedazzled one piece body suit to perfection. The body suit featured a low back and high cut and hugged her curves perfectly as she paired the look with shiny tights and bedazzled boots. As for her hair, she wore her locs in a long, slicked back pony tail and served face and body as she modeled the look for her millions of Instagram followers in a sensual IG Reel.

” she captioned the short video. Check it out below. “It’s a RENAISSANCE…celebrating @beyonce tonight…I love a themed party!! THAT THIQUE” she captioned the short video. Check it out below.

Whew, she looks amazing! What do you think about Lala’s sexy look?

DON’T MISS…

Lala Anthony Celebrates Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Album In A Sexy Body Suit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com