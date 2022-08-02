Rapper Mystikal Arrested AGAIN For Rape

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

New Orleans Rapper Mystikal was arrested after a woman reported being forcibly held and raped at his home over the weekend. Michael Tyler was arrested Sunday and being held in jail without bond with several charges including first-degree rape and false imprisonment.

Details in the arrest warrant state that he accused a visiting female acquaintance of stealing $100 cash from him before punching her, choking her, pulling braids out of her hair and prevent her from leaving.

At some point, Tyler reportedly asked the woman if he could “feel” her. When she refused, the victim was pushed onto a bed and forcibly raped.

See story here