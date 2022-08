99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Beyoncé says she will remove a slur from her new album, “Renaissance,” after online backlash and criticism came over a line in the song “Heated” which is co-written by Drake, where sings the line: “Spazzin’ on that ass, spazz on that ass.”

The word “spaz” is often used to describe someone “freaking out” or “going crazy,” but it is derived from the word “spastic,” which is considered demeaning to people with spastic cerebral palsy.

