Teyana Taylor Shows Off Her Killer Abs In A Trendy Look

Teyana Taylor was spotted out showing off her killer abs recently rocking a trendy look that we love!

The singer and actress took to Instagram to show off her fit body look while posing in the desert and rocking a look from PrettyLittleThing. The trendy look consisted of a camouflage pants, a white crop top and a fuzzy bucket hat. She paired the look with a pair of white and grey Nike sneakers and served face and body as she posed for her IG photo shoot.

“Dessert in tha desert, good moaninnnn @prettylittlething”she captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

Of course we weren’t the only ones loving this look on the superstar as many flooded the beauty’s comment section with their stamps of approval. “These shots are ,” one follower wrote while another commented with, “Grasping for air ” and others left an array of heart eye and fire emojis underneath the fashionable pic.

What do you think about Teyana’s killer look?

