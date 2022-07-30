99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Winnie Harlow is living it up for her birthday while vacationing in Jamaica and doing it in style!

The gorgeous model took to Instagram to show off her birthday fit which consisted of a gold, chain like dress designed by Michael Costello. Styled by celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly, she paired the look with Femmela heels and rocked a House of Emmanuele necklace and served face and body as she flicked it up for the ‘Gram.

“She’s a dancehall queen for life gonna explode like dynamite @visitjamaica #whereweROK”she captioned the birthday photo dump. Check it out below.

Of course we weren’t the only ones loving this birthday look on the beauty as many of the model’s followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “Stunning!! ,” wrote one follower while another commented, “Just damn! ” while others expressed their admiration by sharing heart and fire emojis underneath the photo set.

What do you think about Winnie’s fabulous look?

Winnie Harlow Celebrates Her Birthday In Jamaica In A Sexy Gold Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com