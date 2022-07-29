99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Tracee Ellis Ross recently appeared alongside Kevin Hart rocking a gorgeous dress that we absolutely love.

The black-ish actress stepped out earlier this week wearing a bright yellow $950 dress from Galvan London that fit her like a glove. The beauty paired the look with matching pointed toe pumps, red nail polish, and minimal jewelry and had her big curls on full display as she sat down with the comedian to drink wine and laugh all night long.

Taking to Instagram the legendary actress shared her look with her 11 million Instagram followers, captioning the Reel, “Uh oh…little Miss Tracee who barely drinks got a lil tipsy with @kevinhart4real but apparently that’s what he intended!”

Check it out below.

We’re loving this look on the superstar! Would you splurge?

Tracee Ellis Ross Stuns In A $950 Dress That We Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com