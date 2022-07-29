Nicki Minaj Drops Trailer for Six-Part Docu-Series Sharing Her Career Journey

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

The Barbz have been waiting, and the Nicki Minaj documentary is finally on the way.

Nicki dropped a two-minute trailer on Twitter with the caption: “Coming SOON!!!! The #NickiDocumentary you didn’t know you needed. Love you so much.”

The documentary will be a six-part series that showcases her career over the years.

She also shared the trailer on Instagram and added: “Coming out SOONER THANK YOU THINK. I took some time to perfect this very intimate, delicate, electrifying, inspiring body of work. As I decide on a home for this project, I can’t help but reflect on what I’m including in this doc. Some things are so personal, it’s scary. It’s like NOTHING you’ve seen before & I need it to be handled with care. Love you so much. Thank you for the continued support.”

No idea when the documentary will be released, but the barbs will be ready.

