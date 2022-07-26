99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Jhene Aiko’s pregnancy fashion is true to her usual style, and it’s adorable. The singer stepped out with her beau, Big Sean, in West Hollywood looking like a goddess in a gorgeous, white Jacquemus dress.

Jhene Aiko is not letting her baby bump interfere with her fabulousness. She was all smiles in this stylish, loose-fitting dress that was strapless and featured pleats at the top. Aiko wore the garb with gold stiletto ankle-strap heels. Her accessories featured gold drop earrings and a single gold necklace. To add glamour to the look, the Sativa singer clutched a dramatic white purse that featured white, cascading flowers. Big Sean trailed along with the lovely artist, wearing a casual look that included brown slacks, a white t-shirt, a green jacket, and a green trucker hat. You can see the images here.

Aiko has been slowly revealing her pregnancy fashion, and it is the cutest. Below she captured her perfect baby bump in a multi-print bikini top and baggy denim bottom. Her hair was slicked up into two messy buns with tresses hanging on both sides of her face.

We are not sure what pregnancy month Aiko is on, but we are hoping to get a sneak peek at some more of her unique fashion before she pops. Therefore, we will be patiently stalking her Instagram page for cute maternity looks. Give the people what we want, Jhene!!

Jhene Aiko’s Pregnancy Fashion Is Chic In A White Jacquemus Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com