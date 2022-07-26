King Tutt
President Joe Biden's Covid Symptoms Are Almost Resolved

President Joe Biden's Covid Symptoms Are Almost Resolved

According to a physician, President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 symptoms are “almost completely resolved.”

Dr Kevin O’Connor said that Biden was only noting “some residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness. His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent in room air. His lungs remain clear.”

The president is believed to have contracted the BA.5 subvariant and has completed his fourth day of being treated with Paxlovid.

