T.D. Jakes Draws Reactions On His “Black Families Are Raising Daughters To Be Men” Claim

T.D. Jakes went deep when he blamed the failure of Black families on the premise that they are raising women to be men. The point of view is drawing responses from both sides of the isle and is definitely a conversation that needs to be had.

T.D. Jakes stated:

“And you are not applauded for your femininity. You are applauded in the contemporary society by how tough, rough, nasty, mean, aggressive, hateful, possessive you are, and you are climbing the corporate ladder but we are losing our families. I know you can buy your own car, I know you can buy your own house, but until you create a need that I can pour into I have no place in your life. So stop coming home bragging to me about how much you don’t need me and wonder why I shy away.”

Do you agree?

