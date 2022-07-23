Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Classic Tattoo Nails

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion is one of our favorite over the top nail design queens and she recently took to Instagram to show off her latest look that we’re swooning over.

Taking to the platform, the rapper showed off her long, coffin shapped claws that a clasic tattoo look paint job. She accentuated the look with rhinestones on each nail and added blinged out rings on her fingers to match her sparkly accessories.

The self proclaimed hot girl shared her look on Instagram, posting a close up of her nail design while showing off her voluptuous cakes along with the caption, “New $et I wanted classic tattoo nails ” for her 29.3 million Instagram followers. Check it out below.

"Yassss it's giving Ed Hardy," one of the beauties followers wrote underneath the photo while another commented, "FIRE QUEEN"

Would you recreate this look?

