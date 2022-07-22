99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

All eyes were on Ayesha Curry last night when she stepped out in a sexy Versace look after the Espys.

The wife and mother was spotted looking as beautiful as ever donning a black and purple Versace look that was everything. Styled by Jason Bolden, the beauty wore the look to perfection which featured a leather top and a black and purples sequined skirt. She paired the look with an oversized black leather jacket and black strappy heels and wore her hair in a wavy look that was parted down the middle and framed both sides of her face.

Taking to Instagram, she showed off the look to perfection as she posed for a few solo shots as well as with her husband, Steph Curry, as they looked extremely dapper for the evening’s festivities. “ ” she simply captioned the look for her 7.8 million Instagram followers. Check it out below.

She then shared a photo of herself standing alongside her husband as Steph matched her fly rocking an all-black look. “Mom and dad. ” she captioned that photo. Check it out below.

Looking good, Currys!

DON’T MISS…

Ayesha Curry Steps Out In A Sexy Versace Look After The Espys was originally published on hellobeautiful.com