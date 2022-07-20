Sesame Place In Philadelphia Accused Of Racism

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Parents and celebrities have expressed their outraged after a video surfaced of Sesame Street character “Rosita” ignoring two young Black girls at the Sesame Place theme park in Philadelphia the past weekend.

The Sesame Street inspired park has apologized and expressed that the no motion by the Rosita character was in response to requests to hold their child for pictures, which isn’t allowed. “We sincerely apologize to the family for their experience in our park on Saturday; we know that it’s not OK,” Sesame Place said.

While the reason seemed valid, there has now been other videos posted showing the character “Rosita” doing the same thing to other kids of color.

