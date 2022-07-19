Donald Trump Could Run For President Again To Avoid Prosecution

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Ex-President Donald Trump and his team strongly believe that in order to avoid potential charges, prosecution and prison time that he needs to run for office of President again in 2024.

RadarOnline is reporting the shocking development as the investigation into the January 6 Capitol riots deepens and paints a vivid picture of Trump being the ring leader and instigator in an effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Biden and his administration have to make sure to charge and prosecute now before the possibility of Trump being President again comes up because the Republican Party will make sure all investigations disappear.

