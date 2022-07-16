99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Tia Mowry is having fun in the sun and showing off her vacation glow on social media!

Taking to Instagram, the Family Reunion actress was all smiles in a field full of sunflowers as she donned an adorable one piece black body suit and an oversized animal print coverup. The 44 year old walked along the field of flowers with her braided locs pulled over to one side of her face and a pair of sunglasses on. She accessorized the ensemble with minimal jewelry, only donning a dainty necklace to set the the entire look off right.

“That vacation glow, though ” she captioned the look. Check it out below.

Anybody else want to vacation like Tia? Our good sis is definitely glowing!

Tia Mowry Shows Off Her Vacation Glow On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com