Saweetie is the queen of the over the top nail designs and she recently took to Instagram to show off her latest look that we’re swooning over.

Taking to the platform, the “My Type” rapper showed off her long, coffin shapped claws that donned a rainbow swirl paint job. She accentuated the look with rhinestones on each nail and added blinged out bracelets on her wrist to match her sparkly accessories.

The beauty shared her look on Instagram, posting a close up of her nail design with the caption, “yummy nail geology ” Check it out below.

Saweetie’s 13 million Instagram followers definitely found nail inspiration in this colorful look and flooded her IG Comment section with their stamps of approval. “Omggg ,” wrote one follower while another commented with, “finna recreate these ” while another wrote, “So freakin cute ”

Would you recreate this nail art?

Saweetie Shows Off Her Rainbow Claws On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com