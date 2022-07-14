Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Yung Miami Slays In A $2,900 Saint Laurent Jumpsuit

Yung Miami was spotted out in Paris rocking a $2,900 Saint Laurent jumpsuit that we absolutely love!

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
City Girls' Summer Kick Back Celebrating “Good Love” Featuring Usher

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty

Yung Miami’s style is everything and the rapper was recently spotted donning a Saint Laurent jumpsuit that we absolutely love!

Taking to the platform, the rapper showed off her incredible fashion sense in the white, red and black $2,900 fit. The strapless, cut out ensemble fit her like a glove and featured a waist belt in the middle. She paired the look with black, closed toe heels and wore a bright red lip to match the top of the jumpsuit. As for her hair, she wore her hair in a slicked back ponytail with a middle part and served face and body as she posed for the ‘Gram.

“Yung in Paris ❤🥂,” she captioned the IG photoset. Check it out below. 

“Outfit 🔥”one of the rapper’s IG followers commented on the platform while another wrote, “Red bottoms is a must in Paris 🔥❤

We’re loving this ensemble on the City Girl. Would you splurge?

DON’T MISS…

Courtside Cuties: These 6 Celebrities Show Us How To Slay Courtside Fashion

Yung Miami Serves ‘Top Notch’ Style In An $11,000 Chanel Jacket

Yung Miami Serves A Lewk In Hot Pink Mini Shorts On Instagram

Yung Miami Slays In A $2,900 Saint Laurent Jumpsuit  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Close