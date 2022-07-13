Uvalde Released Video Shows Gunman Enter School And Officers Retreat In Hallway (Content Warning)

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

The Austin American-Statesman newspaper has published the edited portions of Uvalde school surveillance video showing officers retreating from gunfire in the hallway of Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, during the fatal shooting which occurred back on May 24.

During the four minute long, teachers are heard screaming as the gunman crosses the parking lot and enters the building at 11:33 a.m unstopped while brandishing a semi-automatic rifle.

The newspaper removed the sound of children’s screams from the video for obvious reasons.

