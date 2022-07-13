Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

T-Pain Says 2Pac Would Get Ate Up Lyrically Today (NSFW)

T-Pain Says 2Pac Would Get Ate The F@&! Up Lyrically Today

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Panera x NTWRK x T-Pain x Day of Craveable Drops

Source: Rious Photography / Rious Photography

T-Pain declares that if 2Pac was still with us, he “would’ve gotten his a$$ ate the f#$! up lyrically”  to DJ Akademiks on his Twitch channel while discussing hip-hop in the social media era. The Auto-Tune pioneer continued with “lyricism wise, ’Pac would’ve got ridiculously murdered.”

Tupac Shakur Live In Concert

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

While Akademiks pushed back on the claim by citing his perspective on the current state of drill music containing lyrics that  don’t seem to be as important as being disrespectful. T-Pain pushed back by saying “Pac was a crazy lyricist in our time because ain’t nobody else have no platform.”

Do you agree?

See story here

13 Rare Photos Celebrating The Life Of Tupac Shakur
0 photos
20 Years Later: The Top 10 Most Sampled Tupac Songs
9 photos
Happy Birthday T-Pain: Throw It Back With These 10 Nappy Boy Bangers
10 photos
1,2,3,4, Freeze: Times T-Pain’s Dance Moves Had Us LOL’ing
4 photos
T-Pain Says 2Pac Would Get Ate Up Lyrically Today

Close