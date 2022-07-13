T-Pain Says 2Pac Would Get Ate Up Lyrically Today (NSFW)

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

T-Pain declares that if 2Pac was still with us, he “would’ve gotten his a$$ ate the f#$! up lyrically” to DJ Akademiks on his Twitch channel while discussing hip-hop in the social media era. The Auto-Tune pioneer continued with “lyricism wise, ’Pac would’ve got ridiculously murdered.”

While Akademiks pushed back on the claim by citing his perspective on the current state of drill music containing lyrics that don’t seem to be as important as being disrespectful. T-Pain pushed back by saying “Pac was a crazy lyricist in our time because ain’t nobody else have no platform.”

