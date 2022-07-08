Lori Harvey Gives Us Style Goals In A Cut Out YSL Catsuit

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Lori Harvey’s style is everything and the beauty recently stepped out donning a super sexy cut out catsuit that was everything!

Taking to Instagram, the social media influencer and SKN by LH founder donned an all black cut out catsuit that fit her like a glove. The velvet jersey designer suit is by YSL and currently retails for $2,500. Styled by her family’s longtime stylist Elly, the catsuit featured cut out detailing at the torso and straight leg pants at the bottom. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and wore her hair in a slicked back bun to show off her gorgeous face that donned minimal makeup, only enough to enhance her natural beauty.

Lori shared the look on her social media page earlier this week, posing for her 4.6 million IG followers and showing off the look from all angles. “The blueprint ,” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

” “Wowwwwww,” one of Lori’s followers said of the elegant ensemble while another wrote, “It’s alllllll In Them eyes

Our good sis looks good! Beauties, would you splurge on this designer fit?

