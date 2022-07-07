Black GOP Candidate Releases Pro-Gun Ad With KKK Imagery Using AR-15 To Fight ‘Democrats In Klan Hoods’

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

For Republican conservatives, it’s always “the past is the past” or “slavery was so long ago” or “the Ku Klux Klan is history”—until it’s time to bring up the fact that the KKK was started by Democrats. All of a sudden, America’s dark past actually matters.

Anyway, some Black Republican congressional candidate from Arizona named Jerone Davison is perpetuating this popular strawman through an ad that depicts him fending off “Democrats in Klan hoods” with an AR-15.

Just look at this nonsense.

“Democrats would like to say that no one needs an AR-15 for self-defense, that no one could possibly need all 30 rounds,” Davidson said. “But when this rifle is the only thing standing between your family and a dozen angry Democrats in Klan hoods, you might just need that semi-automatic and all 30 rounds.”

In this Bargain Basement Django Unchained 2022 video, Davidson is seen drinking from a mug covered in an American flag image—because apparently, he can’t even have his morning coffee without showing his MAGA overseers what a proud patriot he is—when a gaggle of KKK members emerges armed with pitch forks and other blunt objects. But fear not, because Davidson has his AR-15 ready lay them all down while dressed like Skynet’s first Black Terminator.

So, Davidson—a Black conservative GOP candidate who’s also a former NFL player (because what America definitely needs right now is a second Herschel Walker)—is among numerous Republicans who are running for a seat in Arizona’s 4th Congressional District, according to Newsweek. It should surprise no one that Davidson’s campaign manager is a QAnon conspiracy nut named Austin Steinbart. In 2020, Davidson wrote in a Facebook post that “the left is so afraid of my campaign that they tried to force me to fire” Steinbart, which is strange because I’m pretty sure the most common response to all things Jerome Davidson from “the left” is—”Who the hell is Jerome Davidson.

But anyway, back to this ridiculous ad.

Davidson is doing two things here: He’s defending guns while mass shootings continue to fill the news cycle and he’s making the irrelevant point that, historically, members of the KKK were Democrats. According to Newsweek, he shared his video with the caption, “Make Rifles Great Again.” (Like, bro—Donald Trump is never going to call you his son. Calm down.)

And it is an irrelevant point, because, in the 21st century, if you’re being attacked by a bunch of Klan members, they’re most likely Republicans. It is a demonstrable fact that today’s Klan members identify politically with the GOP, and vice versa. It’s why former KKK grand wizard David Duke complained that Donald Trump stole his ideas and why he ran for office multiple times as a Republican. No matter how hard Republican try, there is no denying the connection between white supremacists and right-wing ideology. Democrats—for all their faults—aren’t the ones currently fighting for the preservation of the very Confederate symbols that were popular with the Klan. They’re not the ones wetting their star-spangled underwear every time a monument commemorating Robert E. Lee or some other soldier for slavery is taken down.

It’s a damn shame when Black people are so desperate for white approval that they abandon all sense of logic. This is just so dumb.

