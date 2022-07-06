99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Tarai P. Henson stepped out in Paris rocking an all-purple Chanel look that we’re obsessed with!

The beauty was spotted earlier this week showing off her effortless style donning a purple Chanel mini dress and matching purple cardigan. Styled by Jason Rembert, the purple ensemble fit the beauty like a glove and showed off her killer body and toned legs. She paired the look with minimal jewelry, rocking a chain link bracelet and Chanel earrings. She wore her hair in a slicked back pony tail to show off her gorgeous face.

She took to Instagram to show off her effortless slay, posting a series of photos in an IG carousel as a repost from her hairstylist, Tym Wallace. “Around the Parisian Girl @tarajiphenson #tossedbytym,” the caption read. Check it out below.

Taraji’s 19.5 million Instagram followers loved this look just as much as we did and flooded her IG comment section with their stamps of approval. “Bam bam bam mama! ,” one of her followers commented while another wrote, “So pretty,” and another commented, “You ain’t NEVER coming back!!!! ”

We’re just loving this look on Taraji!

Taraji P. Henson Looks Like Royalty In A Purple Chanel Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com