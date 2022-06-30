99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Mary J. Blige is summertime fine in the visuals for her new single “Come See About Me,” the latest from her Good Morning Gorgeous album.

In the music video, the beauty is shown enjoying her time on the beach, dressed in a variety of colorful sexy two-piece bikinis as she siped a drink and soaked up the sun. Styled by Jason Rembert, the beauty rocked a yellow Traci Couture crochet jumpsuit and matching Bottega Veneta Dot Sandals retailing for $982 for one look. For another look, she donned a peach ensemble featuring a cut out one piece and flowing skirt to match. She accessorized the look with minimal jewelry and wore her signature blonde locs wavy and free as the wind blew through her hair.

Mary J. shared a quick snippet of the music video on her Instagram page, captioning the clip, “ Summer Vibes The Official Video for ‘Come See About Me’ Feat. @myfabolouslife out now on @youtube”

Check it out below.

She also shared a photo of herself wearing the very fashionable yellow ensemble to her page as well, this time captioning the photo set, “Time to have some summer fun with me & @myfabolouslife!!

#ComeSeeAboutMe video

Let’s goooo!!!”

Mary’s new video is out now and if we weren’t ready for summer yet, after watching it, we sure are now!

DON’T MISS…

Mary J. Blige Is Set To Receive The Icon Award At The 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Mary J. Blige And Misa Hylton Give Us Fashion Envy While Kicking It Courtside At The Brooklyn Nets Game

Mary J. Blige Speaks On Not Getting Paid For Her Upcoming Halftime Performance, Calling It An ‘Opportunity Of A Lifetime’

Mary J. Blige Is Summertime Fine In ‘Come See About Me’ Music Video was originally published on hellobeautiful.com