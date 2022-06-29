99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

P-Valley is one of the hottest shows out right now and it’s now receiving backlash. In the name of not spoiling the show, there were girl-on-girl sex scenes, and the following week, there were male-on-male sex scenes. Those scenes made a lot of viewers upset about that and the actor, J. Alphonse Nicholson also has spoken out. Also, Nene Leakes is planning on settling her lawsuit between Bravo and Andy Cohen.

Hot Spot: Why Is P-Valley’s Sex Scene Getting Backlash? [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com