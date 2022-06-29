Clarence Thomas’ Wife Wants ‘Better Justification’ For Testifying Before Jan. 6 Committee, Her Lawyer Says

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Ginni Thomas, the overseer…I mean, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has been trying desperately to distance herself from the Capitol riots that occurred in Washington, D.C, on Jan. 2, 2021. Most recently, she and her attorney dodged a request for her to be interviewed by the House select committee investigating the riot because—and I’m paraphrasing her attorney here—what’s it got to do with her?

“In a letter, her lawyer told the panel that he wants ‘a better justification for why Mrs. Thomas’s testimony is relevant’ before he can recommend the conservative activist comply with the request to talk about her role in seeking to reverse President Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss,” the Washington Post reported.

Sure, I get it. Why should it be said that Ginni-from-the-voter-block has any connection to the MAGA miseducation that led to the attack on the U.S. Capitol just because she used her massive platform to peddle thoroughly debunked “stop the steal” propaganda and because she appeared to cheer on the rioters who sought to overturn a legal election by force based on said propaganda?

I could see if Ginni Thomas, for instance, sent nearly two dozen messages to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows urging him to do everything in his power to overturn the election that Joe Biden won fairly. But she didn’t do that, did she? Oh, wait.

It’s not like Ginni Thomas has some kind of long history of spreading fake news and baseless conspiracy theories with zero regard for how harmful her behavior proves to be. Is everyone’s just making a mountain out of a MAGA hill? Oh, wait.

Seriously though, not sharing her views publicly isn’t at all like Ginni Thomas. She’s never been shy about shouting her MAGA rube views from every mountain top she can find in the past. Her social media platforms have always been an open book for people who don’t read actual books where she spreads her MAGA nonsense freely.

So, where’s her big MAGA energy now that she’s being asked to die on that same hill before the Jan. 6 committee?

If she’s got nothing to hide, then why is she hiding?

