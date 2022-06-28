How You Doing?! Wendy Williams Is Transitioning & Launching Her Own Podcast

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Wendy Williams is getting back behind the mic. The beloved Wendy Williams Show has come to an end after 13 seasons and now the gossip queen is venturing into podcasting.

According to TMZ, Wendy Williams is gearing up to bring her own podcast to life. She has contacted celebs like Fat Joe and Snoop Dogg to be guests. Williams started out as a radio personality who reported on all things hip-hop and R&B. It looks like she’s returning to her roots.

While on hiatus, she kept promising Wendy watchers that she would return back to her purple chair. She has had a change of heart regarding television but her shock jock days are far from over. Her podcast doesn’t have a premiere date yet. Her manager, Will Selby, said she’s figuring out if she wants to partner with a streaming platform or release her podcast independently.

Williams didn’t appear on the entire 13th season of The Wendy William Show and also wasn’t involved in the farewell episode. Producers wanted it to happen but for some reason, it didn’t work out, a source told Page Six.

“People want her to come back. … A lot of people — especially the mid-and low-level producers — signed up for the job because of Wendy,” the insider said in May. “It feels like it’s just going to end [without her]. It’s weird.”

Now that the show is over, its memorabilia is being tossed out. A source told The Sun that nothing will be donated as a keepsake. Williams allegedly hasn’t come to pick up any of her things, like her wigs, from the studio either.

“The chair is just going to be thrown out,” the source said. “Production is not even bothering to try to donate the chair to a museum-like The View did with their original table after 10 years. They gave it to The Smithsonian.”

