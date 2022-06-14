Tisha Campbell Speaks On Reconnecting With Martin Lawrence

In anticipation of the Martin reunion , Tisha Campbell spoke about her sexual harassment lawsuit where she claimed that Martin Lawrence displayed “repeated and escalating sexual harassment, sexual battery, verbal abuse and related threats,” eventually spelling doom for the show.

During an appearance on CBS Mornings, Tisha said it was rough road toward reconnecting with Martin to reclaim their friendship. “We are—we worked really hard to reconnect, to forgive, and to really, this reunion is about a celebration of everything that we did, everything that we accomplished, and our growth as human beings So, we concentrated mostly on that.”

See story here