Charlotte Hornets Montrezl Harrell Charged With Trafficking

Charlotte Hornets forward Montrezl Harrell has been charged with trafficking less than five pounds of marijuana, which is a Class D felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 after police said they found three pounds of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop.

Harrell was pulled over by a Kentucky state trooper near Richmond around 10 a.m. on May 12 after he was allegedly following the car in front of him too closely. The officer said he “observed odor of marijuana” from the car, and Harrell then “admitted to being in possession of marijuana and produced a small amount from his sweatpants.”

Upon searching the car that Harrell had rented, officers found three pounds of marijuana in vacuum sealed bags in a backpack in the back seat. ww12Harrell was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday morning in Madison County, just south of Lexington.

