Tabitha Brown Showcased Fashions From Her Target Collaboration On An Atlanta Runway

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Last night, our insta-auntie, Tabitha Brown, did a thing in Atlanta, Georgia. Tabitha and retail giant Target brought the first installment of their four-part collaboration to the runway. While the event was about showcasing the fashions from the limited-time-only line, it also offered an experience that complimented the brilliance of the more than 75 colorful items.

The Tabitha For Target Fashion Show was held at The Foundry at Puritan Mill. The venue featured beautiful luxe tropical decor that allowed many Instagram-able opportunities. Guest had the pleasure of an open bar with signature cocktails and delicious hors-d’oeuvres while the house DJ moved the crowd.

The event was hosted by journalist/host Danielle Young and comedian Kev On Stage. The two hosts sat with Brown following the fashion show to discuss the partnership. The designer said she was “given full creative freedom” to execute her vision. In true Tabitha Brown fashion, she dropped some fantastic gems. “It’s always waiting for us to get to it,” Brown said about our dreams as she reflected on her journey to this point. The vegan influencer also shared that she aspired to have a clothing line even after dropping out of fashion school but never imagined it would be with Target.

Tabitha Brown For Target Prioritizes Inclusivity

Brown wanted to ensure that this collection was one that everyone could enjoy, and as each model walked the rainbow runway, that intention was apparent. The models represented many communities of women; plus-size, straight size, tall, short, mature, and young. Speaking of a young model, Brown’s daughter Choyce Brown opened and closed the runway showcase with grace and proficiency as if she had been ripping the runway for years. Brown shared that “seeing her baby girl walk” in the show was definitely a highlight. She shared that her mother, who is now deceased, told her that she would have fun playing dress-up with her daughter. She went on to say, “today, we got to play dress up in the clothes I designed.”

The city of Atlanta showed up and popped style for Brown, with celebrities and influencers, Kandi Burgess, B. Simone, Jessi Woo, Cameron and Lauren Hamilton, Miss Lawrence, and Lynae Vanee sitting in the audience.

Very good, Tab! The line will be available in select stores and online on June 11th.

DON’T MISS…

5 Times Tabitha Brown Gave Us A Natural Hair Moment We Loved

We Took A Virtual Cooking Class With Tabitha Brown

Tabitha Brown Showcased Fashions From Her Target Collaboration On An Atlanta Runway was originally published on hellobeautiful.com