HD Model Management Brings Inclusivity And Diversity To The Modeling World

Getting started in the modeling world is no easy feat, and that challenge is something that Halle Deneen knows all too well. She launched HD Model Management at the age of 25 and has since worked to bring models of all shapes, sizes, and gender identities into the industry.

With eight years of experience, Deneen has encountered a lack of diversity, unequal pay, lack of representation, etc. Now, she is working on making improvements for future models to come. In an exclusive interview, Deneen shares details about the management company, pivotal information, and tips that she feels every up-and-coming model should know, how she plans to make diversity a centerpiece of her business, and more!

What is HD Model Management, and what inspired you to launch the company?

HD Model Management is an agency. We recently opened up in September of 2021, and I’ve been dreaming of this for years. One thing that’s special about us is that we have talents and models that resonate with all gender identities, shapes, and sizes – I really wanted to create an agency that is truly diverse. And I’m really excited to give up-and-coming models the opportunity to make their dreams come true.

How will HD Model Management ensure that there’s diversity and inclusivity with the models that join the team and the projects and photoshoots that they work on?

Being a model in the industry, I’ve definitely had the firsthand experience of feeling like a number or like I’m just checking off that token box. Being an owner, I want people of all different backgrounds to contribute to our work. I think that having men and women of all different ethnicities and races from different areas of the world contributes something different to the team.

As far as ensuring diversity, I think that will boil down to the types of clients that we work with for our models. One thing that I pride myself on is having clients that truly value diversity as well – and you can see that through their social media – all the way up to their board of directors. Companies that are not just checking off a box or looking for a token of representation.

One problem that you also noticed in your career is that up-and-coming models have difficulty getting started. What advice do you think is important for them to know to make this process easier?

Yes, something I also teach my models is what to expect when they’re getting started, how to approach castings and clients, and of course, training. One important tip to know is to always have digitals ready – those are images to show a model in their natural state – no accessories, makeup, or glam. They’ll want to wear a white or black top, jeans, nude or black heels, and shoot against a plain, white background. You can even get signed just off of your digitals. So definitely make sure you have those prepared.

How can up-and-coming models join HD Model Management? And what are some qualities that they should bring to the table?

There are two ways one can be selected to join HD Model Management. We have in-person castings that we post on our social media and website once it launches, and another is through submitting their information and digitals on our homepage.

One of the biggest things we look for is confidence, you have to believe in yourself, and you have to know that you have what it takes to achieve your dreams and always bounce back from rejection.

Should models expect to pay a fee to sign with your management company or any model management company?

Absolutely not. That’s one of the biggest red flags when joining an agency. An agency should never ask a model for money upfront.

What can we expect HD Model Management to launch? And how can people get in touch with you?

We are planning to launch this month. And a great way to find us is on Instagram @hdmodelmanagement. You can find me @halledeneen, and visit our website at hdmodelmanagement.com!

