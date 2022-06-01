99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Normani is still celebrating her birthday and took to Instagram to show off a birthday recap Reel where she rocked a teeny two-piece bikini that we love!

In the recap Reel, the songstress took her followers on a quick journey where she showed off her tropical birthday trip. In the Reel, the beauty and her friends traveled to Palmilla and appeared to have a blast as they lounged by the pool, ate good food, sipped tropical drinks, danced on a boat and showed off their banging bodies. The 26-year-old entertainer wore a metallic gold bikini with chain detailing and accessorized the look with extravagant jewelry that was perfect for the birthday girl.

Check it out below.

The beauty also showed off a few photos from her tropical trip where she posed in her gold bikini from a few different angles, all while celebrating her 26th birthday. “just feeling sooooo grateful today. thank you lord for twenty six years around the sun. it’s y’all favorite bad b*** birthdaaaaaaaaay.” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

Looks like Normani is enjoying her birthday in style!

Normani Shows Off Her Bikini Body While Vacationing On Her Birthday was originally published on hellobeautiful.com