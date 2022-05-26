Winnie Harlow Looked Like A Princess At The 2022 Cannes Film Festival

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Winnie Harlow was spotted on the scene at the Cannes Film Festival donning a beautiful dress that made her look like a royal princess!

Taking to Instagram, the super model showed off her stunning look as she wore a peach strapless ballroom gown from Off White’s FW ’22 collection. She wore her hair in big, Hollywood like curls that were parted over to one side of her face and wore minimal jewelry, only rocking elegant earrings, a necklace and bracelets on her arm.

The beauty took to the photo sharing platform to show off her elegant ensemble, posting a series of photos of herself as she posed on the red carpet of the annual festival. “Cannes Film Festival and my favourite time of year so grateful to be back and to watch the Elvis premiere?!? A dream!! ,” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

love the Nude color on you!!," one of the model's Instagram followers wrote of the stunning look while another commented with, "Gorgeous" while another wrote what we were all thinking, simply calling the beauty, "Princess."

Beauties, what do you think of Winnie’s Cannes look?

