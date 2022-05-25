Hot Spot: Mary J. Blige Named One Of Time Magazine’s Most Influential People In 2022 [WATCH]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Kayne West’s “Kanye 2020” presidential campaign says that someone stole almost $4,000 to pay off credit card debt. The person allegedly got ahold of Kanye’s campaign multiple times and no arrests have been made.

In more positive news, Time Magazine is naming the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige as one of the most influential people of 2022. This year marks 30 years since the singer has been in the industry.

