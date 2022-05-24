Will Smith Envisioned His Career Slipping Away While On Psychedelics

CLOSE
During the Netflix unveiling of a new episode of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction which was taped before the 2022 Oscars, Will Smith sat down with David Lertterman and discussed his memoir and his psychedelic trip that predicted his career downfall.
“Once you drink it, you’re going to see yourself in a way you’ve never seen yourself. One of the experiences was the individual most hellish psychological experience of my life. So I’m drinking and sitting there, and then all of a sudden, it’s like I start seeing all of my money flying away, and my house is flying away, and my career is going away.”
