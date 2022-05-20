Jordyn Woods Slays In A Christian Dior Look On Instagram

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Jordyn Woods took to Instagram earlier today to show off her Christian Dior look and it’s everything!

Taking to Instagram, the beauty donned an all-red Christian Dior ensemble that she wore to the brand’s latest fashion show held in Los Angeles. The adorable dress featured the Christian Dior logo printed throughout and had a drawstring tie at the waist. She paired the look with white pumps and white square shapped sun glasses, and wore her hair in a blonde curly up do with two bangs.

The social media influencer shared a few photos and videos of the stylish look on her Instagram page where she showed off the fit from various angles for her 12.5 million Instagram followers.

Check out the look below.

She then shared a video of the outfit, captioning the post, “praying on my downfall don’t make you religious ”

And third time’s a charm because she then posted an Instagram carousel where we really saw her full beauty up close and personal. “thank you for having me @dior @erl__________ more fashion in LA please,” she wrote. Check it out below.

Safe to say we’re obsessed with this look!

