Things Got Weird Between Megan Thee Stallion & Cara Delevingne At The BBMAs

Don’t you just love award season?! It’s the day after the 2022 Billboard Music Awards and we’re still talking about the epic music moments that are still trending today. From Cara Delevingne’s awkward obsession with the H-Town Hottie to Mary J. Blige’s ghetto fabulous acceptance speech and a surprise appearance from Janet, these are the standout moments from the annual award show.

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Some Help On The Red Carpet

Cara Delevingne is currently trending on Twitter after cringe-worthy clips show her assisting Megan Thee Stallion on the red carpet, and later inserting herself into a sisterly moment between Megan and Doja Cat during the ceremony.

Social media reacted with hilarious memes and gifs calling out Cara for her obsessive behavior.

Janet Jackson Presents Mary J. Blige With The Icon Award

From icon to icon. Janet Jackson proudly presented Mary J. Blige with the Billboard Icon honor sending the audience into a frenzy when she surprisingly took to the stage. “Mary J. Blige represents truth,” Janet said in her presentation. “Her work has always given us comfort because she sings me, she sings you. I reminisce, but I’m not gon’ cry, because even though sometimes it feels like every day it rains, I’ve got no more drama. I’m just fine with my life, my life, my life, my life. In the sunshine, Mary has made a commitment to her fans to always be her authentic self now — that’s real love.”

When Mary took to the stage she sent the praise right back in Janet’s direction. “Speaking of icons, you were always one of our biggest inspirations growing up,” she said.

Mary J Blige’s Acceptance Speech Gown

Mary J. Blige gave us a wardrobe change after hitting the red carpet in a Julien Macdonald gown before swapping out into a multicolor bedazzled cutout dress by Rey Ortiz. During her acceptance speech, Mary thanked multiple instrumental people in her career, one of them being Diddy who hosted the BBMAs last night.

“When Andre Harrell and Puff Daddy of Uptown Records introduced the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul to the world, it was the beginning of a movement,” she said. Mary’s unique approach to music and fashion was a breath of fresh air for mainstream media but represented a community of women who lived their life as ghetto fabulous as her. “Every inner-city girl was recognizing their own and could relate to everything I was saying. And every female artist that came into the game wanted to do everything I was doing, and still does to this day. I was ghetto-fabulous, and I still am. So ghetto, so fabulous — and people were threatened by that. And now everybody wants to be ghetto-fabulous.”

JT’s Wardrobe Malfunction

The City Girls took to the BBMAs stage, last night, to present Doja Cat with the “Top R&B Artist” award. JT’s glistening dress was overshadowed by her black panties peeking between the split of her stunning mini dress. The Flewed Out rapper responded to being a trending topic, responding to a fan who wrote, “Why nobody told @ThegirlJT to put her kitty away .” JT wrote, “I have on black Panties RELAX.”

