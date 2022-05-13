99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Ashanti is still out here snatching edges. The “Foolish” singer struck a pre-performance pose in a $4,385 Givenchy Varsity Jacket, and you already know she was fresh.

Varsity jackets are trending, and Ashanti didn’t play any games when she sported hers. Styled by Tim B., the Grammy award-winning singer gave us a fierce fashion moment. She rocked her luxury jacket with white Katerina Lankova Couture custom high-waist shorts that fit her curves perfectly. Her look was jazzed up with a pair of thigh-high Jennifer Le snakeskin boots that complemented the blue in her jacket.

Ashanti took the “fly girl” route to accessorize her outfit. Her neck was covered in blinged-out necklaces, and she wore gaudy diamond rings on her fingers. She completed the look with oversized square sunglasses and jumbo, nameplate hoop earrings.

We can always count on Ashanti when it comes to styling. Homegirl has been looking fabulous lately in designer threads such as Balmain, Mugler, and Alexander Mcqueen, to name a few. We have our notifications on, so we won’t miss her next getup because we can’t get enough of her glow up! What do you think of her look?

Ashanti Is A Class Act In A $4,385 Givenchy Varsity Jacket was originally published on hellobeautiful.com