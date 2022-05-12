99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Tiffany Haddish recently hosted “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and rocked a fashionable blue knit dress that we absolutely love!

For her hosting duties, the comedian kept it cozy and cute in a Jonathan Skimkhai blue knit dress that was everything! The knit dress fit the actress like a glove as she paired it perfectly with minimal silver jewelry and silver open toe heels. She had her blonde baldie with finger waves on full display for her appearance on the daytime talk show and gave us full glam as she interviewed fellow actress and guest Cynthia Erivo, who also looked radiant and gave us major spring vibes in a bright yellow dress.

The daytime talk show shared a clip of the two ladies during their interview where Tiffany spoke to Cynthia about her upcoming role in the movie, “Wicked,” a role that Cynthia said could be a “role of a lifetime”.

Check out the clip below.

During the interview, Tiffany also jokingly asked Cynthia if they’d already finished casting the whole movie, telling Cynthia that, “if you need a scarecrow, a flying monkey of sorts, a cowardly lion,” hinting that she’d be perfect for the part.

Who wouldn’t love to see these two beauties in a movie together?

DON’T MISS…

5 Times Tiffany Haddish Proved She’s The Fashion ‘It’ Girl

Tiffany Haddish Brings Vintage Vibes To The Grammys Afterparty In Dolce & Gabbana

Tiffany Haddish Proves She’s Ready In A Fierce Armani Look

Tiffany Haddish Rocks A Fashionable Knit Dress While Hosting ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com