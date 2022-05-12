99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

During mental health month, Rickey Smiley makes it apparent to discuss black people focusing on their mental health. He stresses that we all have issues, and there’s nothing wrong with wanting to see a therapist. Just like an injury on your body, when someone gets hurt and sees the doctor, he encourages you to go to see a therapist.

Gary even opens up about his experience with seeing a therapist over the years and the impact it has had on his life. The entire show actually shares their reasoning for going to therapy to encourage you to go as well.

Rickey Unleashed: Importance Of Seeing A Therapist & Mental Health [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com