Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to show off her incredible fashion sense when she donned a super sexy teal ensemble that was everything!

Earlier today, the “Savage” rapper took to the ‘Gram to show off her fashionable look, rocking a curve hugging mini dress that she wore to perfection. The strapless look featured dramatic, ruffled sides at the waist that added a bit of flair to the look. She accessorized the ensemble with dangly earrings and wore dainty accessories on her wrists. As for her hair, she wore her dark locs in a high bun with swooped edges and looked gorgeous as she posed for her IG photo set.

But this wasn’t the only look she included in her IG carousel. She also posed in an all black look for a few other photos, accessorizing the ‘fit with a yellow fur shawl that she wore around her neck and shoulders. She accessorized this look with a light blue Chanel bag and oversized square shaped earrings while also wearing her hair in a high bun for this look as well.

Taking to the platform, Megan simply captioned the fashionable carousel with three champagne bottle emojis which is somehow, very fitting for this photo set. Check it out below.

Meg’s 28 million IG followers were loving this look just as much as us and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “Stunning ,” one fan wrote while another commented with, “PRETTY WOMAN,” while another followed up with one word to describe what Megan did, which is, “SLAYED.”

Period.

Megan Thee Stallion Poses On Instagram In A Fashionable Teal Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com