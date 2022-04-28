99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

55, where? Halle Berry is definitely one of God’s favorites, and it shows. The actress showed off her amazingly toned body and flair for fashion in an Instagram post, and we are swooning.

“Life ain’t always perfect but this damn jumpsuit is ,” Berry captioned her photo.

The Bruised actress posed in a brownish metallic Amen Style jumpsuit featuring long sleeves and a plunging neckline. In the next photo of her Instagram carousel, she showed off a gold necklace with a cross. A few weeks ago, Berry debuted an edgy, blunt asymmetrical haircut with tapered sides and longer hair on the top. She dyed the longer hair a silverish-blonde hue. The former first runner-up in the Miss USA pageant is used to switching up her hair. When she’s not rocking her signature pixie cut, she alternates between shoulder-length loose curls and a short curly bob. This new cut accurately depicts Berry’s current lifestyle. It’s carefree, edgy, and full of personality. If we’ve learned anything from Berry, it’s that we get better with age. Not only in looks, but with confidence. You can tell that the actress is in a beautiful place in her life, and the only validation she needs comes from within. We love to see it!

Halle Berry Serves Fashion And Fitness Goals In An Amen Style Jumpsuit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com