Life-size Barbie doll, singer, songwriter and actress Coco Jones is a woman after our hearts. The statuesque Bel Air star is making very stylish rounds while on a press tour in New York City, and she is giving serious looks.

Jones struck a post on the streets of Manhattan in a black Seyit Ares suit that featured colorful rhinestones, partnered with a black bustier, Stuart Weitzman sandals, a Brandon Blackwood clutch, and a Dolce and Gabbana choker necklace.

Jones has been on our radars since her Disney days, but she really captured our hearts with her role as Hilary Banks in the Bel Air remake. Although the characters’ attitudes are slightly updated to reflect the current times, Jones perfectly embodied the love, grace, and undeniable style of her character. From soft pinks and plaids to crop tops and cocktail dresses, she captures the essence of Banks while adding her own personal flair. And unlike the original, the new series shows a business-savvy, woke, self-aware, hustler version of Banks.

With the first season of Bel Air wrapped up, Jones focusing on other projects like new music. The singer just dropped her latest single, Caliber, and it is bomb!

Our girl has a lot of great things cooking, and we’re excited! What do you think?

Coco Jones Is A Chocolate Goddess While On A Press Run In NYC was originally published on hellobeautiful.com