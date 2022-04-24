99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

The City Girls stepped out for weekend two of Coachella and served a LEWK once again and we’re obsessed!

This time, the rap duo performed in custom Imngo pink and yellow outfits. The matching ensembles featured punk bralettes with a zipper closure. They paired the look with matching shorts and thigh high boots and rocked the stage in their long stiletto nails, with JT rocking bright yellow nails and Yung Miami with hot pink.

Taking to Instagram, Yung Miami showed off the fashionable fits, captioning the IG carousel, “Week 2: Citychella : @vonjovey”

Check it out below.

JT also shared another photo of the rap duo, this time captioning the photo, “Putting on for our city & the city girls! ”

Check it out below.

Last week, the beauties took to the Coachella stage in custom Marcell Von Berlin boots that sat slightly over their knees. They paired the looks with matching fishnet body suits and a red two-piece crop top and short set. For this look, Yung Miami wore her hair in a high ponytail while JT wore her long dark locs straight down with two braids on each sides of her face. Yung Miami also took to Instagram to show off the fashionable festival look, simply captioning the post, “Coachella.”

Check it out below.

DON’T MISS…

JT Has Us Green With Envy In This Green Bottega Veneta Look

City Girls Give Hilarious Speech While Accepting Their ‘Future Is Female’ Award: ‘Some Days We Want To Be Rappers. Next Day We Want To Be With Our Men’

The City Girls Are Pretty In Pink At Coachella Weekend 2 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com