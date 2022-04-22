Teyana Taylor Understood The Assignment At Terrence J’s Great Gatsby Themed Party

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Teyana Taylor stepped out for Terrence J’s Great Gatsby-themed 40th birthday party and understood the assignment… period.

For the festive occasion, the singer donned a burgundy and white pin striped suit and added a white collared shirt underneath. She paired the look with a burgundy tie and a string of white pearls that she wore on her neck. She wore her hair in extravagant finger waves and rocked dark shades to match the theme of the night. She also added black pumps to the fly look and turned heads at the event all night long.

Taking to Instagram, the beauty shared photos of her fashionable ensemble, posting a series of pics from inside the event as well as shots where she showed off her ‘fit from every angle.

: “Red velvet @kvnhrtlss, ” she captioned the photo. Check it out below.

Teyana’s 14.7 million Instagram followers ate the look up, flooding her Instagram comments with their stamps of approval. “YESSSSSSSSSSSSS TEE!!!!! ,” one of her followers wrote while another commented and said, “YOU ATEEE ” while another wrote, “Per usual you rocked the look .”

