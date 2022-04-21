Erykah Badu Strikes A Pose At Burberry’s Celebration Of The Lola Bag Event

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Erykah Badu rarely steps out, but when she does, she packs the heat. The singer and Burberry model attended the celebration of the Lola bag, hosted by Burberry & Riccardo Tisci in a contrasting polka dot ensemble made by the designer.

Badu accessorized the look with a mustard-colored beret, a powder blue Burberry Lola clutch purse, and elaborate jewelry in her hair. She went for a vibrant beauty look by matching her eyeshadow to her orange and yellow skirt.

The soulful songbird gave us a glimpse of her look via Instagram where we were able to see the fun detailing of her Burberry dress.

Exactly one year ago today Badu debuted the latest Burberry campaign on her Instagram account.

“Badu for BURBERRY -congratulations Ricardo. We adore you. Beautiful show. It’s an honor!! @burberry @riccardotisci17 #burberryaw21 #riccardotisci by @elizabethmarylavin —- make up @hippiechiklifestyle @lillianshalom @angostura_,” she wrote.

Riccardo Tisci tapped the Next Lifetime singer to become the face of Givenchy’s Spring 2014 campaign. When the designer became the Chief Creative Officer of Burberry, he brought Badu once again to be the face of another campaign. Tisci knows talent when he sees it! The two have a great working relationship, and she definitely brings the edge he is seeking to the brand.

