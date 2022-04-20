99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Fresh off of her Coachella performance, Megan The Stallion gearing up for the release of her new single, “Plan B,” set to hit streaming platforms this Friday.

In honor of the upcoming release, the rapper took to Instagram to show off her killer still in a sexy, neck plunging cut out black dress from Fashion Nova. She paired the look with black and grey Chanel purse that she carried on her arm to give the look an even greater pop. She rocked her hair in big, Hollywood glam curls and donned a glamourous makeup look with deep eye shadow and a glossy lip.

Taking to the social media platform, the Houston native first shared a photo set of her jaw-dropping look, posing in a variety of angles while showing off her full fit for her millions of Instagram followers.

“If you was wondering…yeah boy im still that b**** @fashionnova,” the rapper captioned the first photo set.

She then followed up with an Instagram Reel where she officially promoted her new single, captioning the short video, “PLAN B OUT FRIDAY yall ready Dress @fashionnova.”

“It’s giving ,” one of the rapper’s 28.6 million Instagram followers commented while another doubled down, writing, “Baby it’s giving like always .” Still, others flooded the beauty’s comment section with a plethora of heart and fire flame emojis to share their stamps of approval.

Beauties, what do you think of Meg’s fierce look?

DON’T MISS…

Still Queenin’: Here Are 10 Of Queen Latifah’s Best Fashion Moments

Queen Latifah Highlights Black Women’s Influence On American Culture In New Docuseries ‘Black Equals Beauty’

5 Times Megan Thee Stallion Served Lewks On A Platter

Megan Thee Stallion Gears Up For The Release Of Her New Single In A Little Black Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: