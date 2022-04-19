Reginae Carter Is Pretty In Pink Slip Dress And Matching Accessories

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Reginae Carter stepped out for her good friend, Taina Williams, and rapper G-Herbo’s baby shower over the weekend rocking an all pink ensemble that we’re loving.

For the festive occasion, the actress donned a hot pink Alice and Olivia Harmony mini slip dress that was perfect for the beautiful spring day. She paired the look with a sexy pair of pink Rene Caovilla Cleo sandals that currently retail for $1,490. She accessorized the look with a mini Amina Muadi hand bag that retails for $740 and added a pair of pink cat eye Balenciaga sunglasses to set her entire look off.

The beauty took to Instagram to share her pretty in pink look, tapping into her cool auntie side as she posed at the baby shower. “I’m not just a regular auntie … IM A COOL AUNTIE #Babywright” she captioned the photo set.

Check it out below.

“You so darn fine ,” one of Reginae’s six million Instagram followers commented on the plush look while another wrote, “You look soooooo mf good!!!! ” and another commented with, “Pretty auntieeeeee .”

We’re absolutely loving this spring fashion vibe on the beauty.

We recently caught up with Reginae to talk confidence, dealing with the haters, and her new athleisure line I Fit In, a line the 23-year-old says that she developed because she wanted everyone to fit in and feel beautiful. “We all can look fine and look beautiful and fit in you know, and I fit in so I say because there’s so many I see so many people judging me on what I do and what I didn’t do,” she told us. “And I just got I just started along where it’s like, just black all the haters, black all what everybody else has to say. Know I fit in because I’m beautiful.”

During our interview, she also explained how she deals with the haters, telling us that she simply doesn’t. “I’m very confident” she explained. “My personality, my the way that I stand and what I stand for. I can’t change that. And I just wake up and I pray to God one because that’s the only person that I want to be loved from really like I mean, everybody else i i do want them to love me, but that’s the person upstairs. That’s why I’m trying to please so it’s like, I know in my in my heart and truth and I’m sure To the myself, I don’t care about what everybody else has to say.”

Read the full interview here.

Reginae Carter Is Pretty In Pink Slip Dress And Matching Accessories was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: