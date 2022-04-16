99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Saweetie took to the stage at the Coachella Music Festival over the weekend rocking a sexy two piece ensemble that we have to get our hands on.

For her look, the beauty wore a $3,960 Etro bikini and skirt set that was designed out of a cardigan! She had her toned abs on full display and was all smiles as she took the stage the rock the crowd at the annual music festial.

She wore her hair in a bright blue blue, fluffy bob that she had parted over to one side to show off her flawless face. She then rocked her signature iced out necklaces and jewelry to set her entire look off.

Check out the look below.

The rapper was joined on stage by Anitta as the beauties stole the show at the annual music fest.

We’re loving this festival look on Saweetie! What do you think of her sexy ensemble?

Saweetie Rocks Two-Piece Etro Skirt Set While Performing At Coachella was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

